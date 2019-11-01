Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 28. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH, FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&