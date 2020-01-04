Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 40. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.