The Little Roy and Lizzy Show is coming to the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Show time is 7 p.m.
“Appalachian Auditorium at St. James’ continues to fulfill its mission is to bring quality live entertainment to the southern part of Greene County and beyond at a reasonable ticket price,” officials with the venue say in a news release. “Our holiday offering this year is Little Roy Lewis & Lizzy Long teaming up to create one of the most entertaining acts in the business,” they add.
Having roots in the heart of the south, Elizabeth Long — known as Lizzy to her friends and fans — was born on a farm in Lincolnton, Georgia, the release notes.
“She began her music accomplishments at an early age. Starting out on the piano, Lizzy soon took up the fiddle, guitar, autoharp, bass, banjo, and mandolin, and has become an accomplished musician, alternating between these instruments as part of her entertainment repertoire,” the release continues.
Lizzy has shared the stage with great acts such as Mac Wiseman, Jim and Jesse, The Lewis Family, and Earl Scruggs. Continuing her quest for success, Lizzy has paired up with Little Roy Lewis from the legendary Lewis Family.
Little Roy learned to play banjo when he was only six years old and won a local talent contest for his playing when he was eight years old, the release says.
“USA Today called Little Roy ‘a banjo master, truly a picker’s picker,’” officials note in the release. He also sings, plays many other instruments, tells stories and acts. He has been inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, SPGBMA Hall of Greats, IBMA Hall of Honor, and the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
Lizzy’s extraordinary voice shimmers with strains of America’s musical roots. Lizzy has won “Bluegrass Song of the Year” for several songs called “Mountain Top”, a duet with Ty Herndon called “When We Fly”, and “He Washed My Soul.”
At the 2015 GMA Dove awards, she was awarded Best Bluegrass Song of the Year for a Duet with Rhonda Vincent called “God is There”. She is one of the youngest fiddlers to be inducted into America’s Old Time Fiddler’s Country Hall of Fame in LeMars, IA. Her solo album “Blueberry Pie” ranked #2 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Charts.
“A great night of gospel and bluegrass and down-home humor, Little Roy and Lizzy makes for a one-of-a-kind show to enjoy Dec. 17 with family and friends,” official say.
Appalachian Auditorium at St. James is at 3220 St. James Road in southern Greene County. The venue is 3.5 miles off Highway 321 j”ust past (or before) the Nolichucky River, depending on which way you’re going,” officials add.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door available at appalachian-auditorium.org or by calling 423-312-4392.