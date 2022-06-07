Greeneville Theatre Guild’s annual summer production is a treat not to be missed and this summer is no exception. Director Audrey Shoemaker with her creative and innovative direction has assembled a cast of some of the finest theatre performers in the region in this year’s production of “Into the Woods.”
The show, by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine has been a theatre staple since it premiered, and the Greeneville Theatre Guild team has done an amazing job bringing it to the Capitol Theatre stage with a fresh and fun perspective.
The show opens to a breathtaking set designed by Paige Mengel with delightful lighting designed by Beth Schnura, and we are introduced to some of our key players in stories that are quite familiar.
Cinderella, who wishes to attend the ball; Jack, who must sell his beloved cow; the Baker and his Wife, who long for a child, and Little Red Ridinghood, who wants to get to Grandmother’s house. And, of course, you need a Witch in the mix. But as audiences are taken “into the woods”, we see that folks aren’t always what – or who – they seem to be, and we find out what can happen after happily ever after.
The music in the production is complex, and the cast and crew perform it impeccably, under the vocal direction of Jodie Carter, and with band conductor and pianist, Kasie Shelnutt, who leads an amazing group of musicians. The choreography is on point and fun and was created by Christa DelSorbo.
Cinderella is played by the lovely Hannah Gillespie ,whose voice not only charms the wildlife in the show, but will also charm audiences alike. Gillespie’s Cinderella is sweet, demure and everything a Cinderella should be, but the inner workings of the character, her fears and struggles, and her inner strength are all demonstrated with subtle perfection by Gillespie. Of course, where would Cinderella be without her wicked stepmother and stepsisters. The Stepmother is played by the incomparable Soprano, Linda Barnett. Cinderella’s stepsisters are played by Jorja Ward and Allison Pruitt. This trio is a treat to watch.
Todd Wallin takes the stage as Jack, with Sara Claiborne as his worrisome and doting mother. This is a standout role for Wallin whose performance is full of passion and bravado. Claiborne is comedic gold.
The Baker and The Baker’s Wife are at the heart of this story, and I could think of two no better to play these characters than Steve Schultz and Faith Rader, respectively. Schultz and Rader have crafted a dynamic not only with each other, but with the other characters of our story which pulls you in. Their acting is honest and heartfelt.
Mylee Doty brings a mighty presence to the stage as Little Red Ridinghood. Doty’s energy and sense of timing are a treat for the audience. Her traditional interactions with the Wolf, played with sinister perfection by Kyle Mason, and her grandmother, played by the hilarious Margo Olmsted are just the beginning for this powerhouse.
The Witch is one of the more complex characters in this show and that complexity is shown through a brilliant performance by Erin Hensley Schultz, who dives into the role with assertiveness and powerful vocals. Her emotionally charged solos are a highlight of the show. Her interactions with Rapunzel, played by the impressive Beth Ann Nobel, are filled with heartfelt emotion. On top of her phenomenal performance, Hensley Schultz, is also the costume director for the production and should be doubly proud. The costumes are colorful, whimsical, and straight from the pages of a fairytale.
What would a fairy tale be without a charming prince or two? In this show we get to see Cinderella’s Prince and Rapunzel’s prince, played by Chris Greene and Elliot Tucker respectively. Each gives an amazing performance, with young Tucker holding his own with seasoned actor Greene. They are both charming, handsome and extremely pompous, everything two princes should be.
Other characters include the Narrator, played by the extremely talented Jackson Beddingfield, who helps lead the audience through the story before becoming part of the story himself, as well as the Mysterious Man, played by Matthew Barbour who gives us a turn of the comedic, and then the ambivalent, as Cinderella’s father. The contrasting roles and Barbour’s transition from one to the other is fun to see. Chuck Broyles and Holly Marshall give stellar and well-timed performances as the Prince’s Steward and Cinderella’s Mother, respectively. Snow White, played by the Josie Norton and Sleeping Beauty, played by Zoey Potter make cameos. Helping with the magic of the show is a “Creature Crew,” comprised of Lindsey Foulks, Josie Norton, Zoey Potter, Shelly Skelly, and Elijah Collins-White. The Crew helps with transitions and some of the special effects — and does an amazing job.
This show is a must see for the summer! The Greeneville Theatre Guild has produced another golden egg, don’t miss it!
Remaining showtimes for Greeneville Theatre Guild’s production of “Into The Woods” are Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 12 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. For tickets or more information, please contact the Guild at 423-470-2792 or greenevilletheatreguild@gmail.com.