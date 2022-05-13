The streets of downtown Greeneville will be alive with music, singing and dancing when the 27th Annual Iris Festival takes center stage from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 21, and from noon to 5 p.m. May 22.
The Entertainment Stage will feature a variety of performances, including gospel, country and jazz music, the Greene County Partnership said in a news release. The Dance Stage will provide a variety of dance styles, including clogging and line dancing, for both days of the festival.
Located in the parking lot of the Greene County Partnership, the Entertainment Stage will showcase the following performers:
Sunday: noon, Asbury Praise Team; 1:30 p.m., Celestial City Quartette; and 3 p.m., The Foundations.
At the opposite end of the festival area on College Street, the Dance Stage will play host to all kinds of high-stepping cloggers and line dancers, as well as other groups.
Saturday’s dance schedule is as follows: 10 a.m., Winter & Co. Dance Studio; 10:45 a.m., Roby Line Dancers; 11:30 a.m, Dandy Lines; 12:15 p.m., Dancer’s Unlimited; 1 p.m., Praise Cloggers; 1:45 p.m., East TN Tang Soo Do; 2:30 p.m., Trailblazers Cloggers; 3:15 p.m., Tennessee Foothill Cloggers; 4 p.m., GHS Color Guard Ensemble.
On Sunday, the dance schedule is: noon, Appalachian Renaissance Faire of TN; 12:45 p.m., Dancer’s Unlimited; 1:30 p.m., Steppin Out Line Dancers; 2:15 p.m., Appalachian Renaissance Faire of TN; 3 p.m., Zack Wampler & LeAnne Harkness.
Major sponsors for the 27th Annual Iris Festival are Cornerstone Home Lending, Eastman Credit Union, The Greeneville Sun, Radio Greeneville, Donaldson, Rodefer Moss, Brolin & Bailey, Durham & Hensley, First Horizon and McInturff, Milligan & Brooks.