LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain is bringing back its series of nighttime expeditions on the mountain this summer through its popular educational program Grandfather by Night.
This unique experience on Grandfather Mountain allows guests experience the park after hours with education staff as their guides, a news release says.
“The evening starts atop Grandfather Mountain at the world-famous Mile High Swinging Bridge, where guests experience a rare opportunity to watch the sunset from a mile above sea level,” the release says. “Shortly thereafter, participants embark to the lower reaches of the mountain where they may encounter nocturnal creatures, such as owls, salamanders and fireflies, and learn about the species that are active during the evening.”
The “Grandfather by Night” event “allows guests to avoid the hustle and bustle of crowds that can be on the mountain during the busiest days of summer. Moreover, the experience is tailored to the guests’ interests, which is made possible by the intimate setting and the number of participants,” the release adds.
The event costs $50 for general admission and $42 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club. Each nighttime excursion lasts for a duration of two hours.
The events in July will begin at at 8 p.m. and continued to 10 p.m.
In August, the events will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Each “Grandfather by Night” event is limited to 24 participants. Advance registration is required.
Tickets for the first event of the year on July 15 went on sale June 15, and have already sold out.
Here are the dates for the remaining available dates:
• July 22 (tickets on sale June 22);
• July 29 (tickets on sale June 29);
• Aug. 5 (tickets on sale July 5);
• Aug. 12 (tickets on sale July 12), and
• Aug. 26 (tickets on sale July 26).
“Guests should be prepared for a variety of the mountain’s weather conditions and temperatures. Appropriate clothing, equipment and footwear are very important, “ the release continues. “Due to the mountain’s ever-changing weather, guests may need a jacket on many summer evenings. Individual events may be canceled if there’s a threat of inclement weather.”
In-park transportation is provided for the events.