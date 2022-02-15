The Greene County Community Band will return to live performances with a mid-winter concert Feb. 22 at Tusculum University's Annie Hogan Byrd Auditorium.
According to an announcement the band, led by Tusculum's new Director of Bands Dr. David Gonzalez, will perform the following program:
- “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” arranged by Michael Brown
- “On A Hymnsong of Philip Bliss” by David Holsinger
- “Highlights from American in Paris” arranged by Andrew Balent
- “Shenandoah” by Frank Tickeli
- “John Williams in Concert” arranged by Paul Lavender
- “West Side Story” arranged by Jay Babcock
- “Kentucky 1800” by Clare Grundman
The concert will begin at 7 p.m., and admission is free.