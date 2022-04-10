The Jonesborough Rhythm Express is a 17-piece big band consisting of 13 horns and a rhythm section and is carrying on the powerful musical tradition of the big bands.
They will be performing a two-hour concert starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol Theatre.
They band will be playing a variety of 1940s swing tunes from classic artists such as Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, Billie Holiday, Count Basie, Henry Mancini, and Harry James, as well as more modern songs by Earth, Wind, and Fire, The Jackson 5, Neil Diamond, and the Squirrel Nut Zippers. There will even be some Blues Brothers and Broadway tunes thrown into the mix for good measure. They will also feature a vocalist for several of their songs.
Doors and concessions open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at https://capitoltheatre.ticketleap.com .