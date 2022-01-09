Little River Band brings their vocal and musical energy along with great arrangements to their timeless classic hits to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22.
The band enjoys watching their fans fall in love with the songs all over again as they are swept up by the show's powerful performance and the volume of hits from Little River Band's history. They're hotter than ever, selling out shows and making music coast to coast continuing their legacy of being "the best singing band in the world."
Little River Band is one of the great vocal bands of the 1970s and the 1980s. Between 1976 and 1983, chart success in America included the following singles: “It’s a Long Way There,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Man On Your Mind,” “We Two,” and “The Other Guy.”
The band’s worldwide album sales top $30 million. In 1982, they set a record for being the first band to have Top 10 hits for six consecutive years. “Reminiscing” has achieved more than 5 million air plays on American radio, while “Lady” has had over 4 million.
Bassist/vocalist Wayne Nelson joined the band in 1980 and worked alongside founding members with some of the most distinctive harmonies and vocal abilities, creating the unique LRB sound. In 1981, Nelson was recognized by world renowned Beatles producer Sir George Martin whom, while producing ‘Time Exposure,’ chose Nelson to record lead vocals on two of the band’s biggest hits, “The Night Owls” and “Take It Easy On Me.” Later that same year, guitarist extraordinaire Stephen Housden joined LRB bringing a rock element into the band’s sound and helped contribute to their string of Top 10 hits. As band members departed one by one, Housden and Nelson worked together to bring LRB into the new millennium.
Tickets start at $50 and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.