Grammy nominated Christian music acts NewSong and Big Daddy Weave will perform Friday at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center as part of their “Very Merry Christmas and More Tour.”
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Groups of 20 or more receive a 20% discount when purchased together, according to a news release. Tickets start at $30 and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.
NewSong’s career spans over 40 years, 19 studio albums and 20 No. 1 radio singles. The band also launched one of the biggest tours in the world, Winter Jam.
The group began as a nine-member church band for Morningside Baptist Church in Valdosta, Georgia. Throughout the years, the band has released songs including “Can’t Keep A Good Man Down,” “Jesus To The World," “Arise My Love,” “The Christmas Shoes” and “Swallow The Ocean,” off their album of the same title.
Big Daddy Weave fans "have long admired the band for their particular brand of real-life, real-person openness," according to the news release. The band's songs include “My Story,” “The Lion and the Lamb,” “Overwhelmed,” “I Know,” and “Redeemed.” Big Daddy Weave has cemented its status as one of the most beloved bands in Christian music, the release says.