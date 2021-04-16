“Variety is the spice of life.”
“No pleasure endures unseasoned by variety.”
“If variety is the spice of life, marriage is the leftover can of SPAM.”
Maybe ignore that last one. The point is, we all benefit from a little bit of variety. It’s human nature to crave change, diversity, choices. Just look at all our options for streaming television. And while going to a theater, any kind of theater, after the last 13 months would introduce some variety into our lives, Theatre-at-Tusculum and the Tusculum University English and Fine Arts Department are serving up even more of that “spice of life” with their “5X10 Plays,” onstage at Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center Theatre on the Tusculum campus this weekend and next. The five 10-minute plays offer up everything from Greek mythology to goofy paranormal comedy, Biblical characters and dystopian drama.
The show begins with “Outside of Eden,” playwright Amy Zipperer’s comedic contribution to the lineup. Josh Beddingfield, Lena Kendrick Dean, Simon Pate and Nikki Lilley make up a small cast of biblical characters coming to grips with the world outside the garden after the fall. Adam is shocked that sweating is so unpleasant, Eve is very frustrated by the existence of other women, and the Snake isn’t so fond of manipulation when he can’t just slither off to another tree. The funny cast members look great in 1960s costumes draped in funky flora by Erin Schultz.
The second 10-minute play, “BPM,” by Serina Marshall (a senior in English at TU), offers us an all-too-intimate look at 10 minutes inside the bathroom of the Pulse nightclub during the 2016 attack. Earnest performances by the play’s two cast members, Maureen Sparks and Sophia Sparks, draw the audience into the moments before police arrive. Counting down the minutes as they listen for gunfire and try to contact loved ones, these actresses do a good job conjuring intensity, fear and determination while handling a complex series of sound cues that bring us right into the tiny stalls with them.
Following “BPM” is “Loyalty,” written by TU student Meredith Barton. In this dystopian drama, actors Elizabeth Sparks and Jackson Beddingfield portray a couple struggling to understand where their political, religious and personal allegiances lie. The minimal staging of this piece allows the audience to imagine themselves as a member of the conversation. Sparks gives a subtle and earnest performance, while 16-year-old Jackson Beddingfield’s natural ease and confidence on stage belie his years. The two move through the intense script at an admirable pace.
“Polished” is a Greek myth, gracefully told by Josie Norton, Seleena Bakshi, and Chris Graf (who joined the cast at the last minute to play the literal and figurative hero). Written by Cole Robertsen, “Polished” plays with the tropes of mythology. Bakshi gives a sweet performance as Glaphyra, a lovesick goddess who endeavors to convince Graf’s warrior, Agapetos, not to give up his fragile mortality to grief, but to stay with her and learn why life might still be beautiful. This small cast do well with difficult dialogue and epic subject matter and look beautiful in Schultz’s costumes while doing so.
Finally, the audience is treated to “Room for One More,” local playwright Sam Schultz’s very funny paranormal comedy about a group of ghosts competing for the choicest room in the house they must, unfortunately, haunt for all eternity. Hinging on whether their deaths were noble, the contest requires the house’s ghosts, played by Steve Schultz, Zach Gass and Josh Beddingfield, to recount the stories of their deaths. Of the plays, young Schultz’s script presents us the most thorough world-building, and his natural dialogue moves at a breakneck pace due to the actors’ impeccable timing. Jessie Beth Miller (who counts Schultz among her gifted students at Chuckey-Doak Middle School) rounds out a funny cast as Geraldine, who must answer the most important question of all (asked via, what else, a Ouija board).
All told, if “variety is the spice of life,” then the “5X10 Plays” at Tusculum are serving up plenty of spicy fare. Few institutions have felt the crunch of the Great Stay Home of 2020 as keenly as the arts, and it’s nice to see the Greeneville arts community coming back to life and staging new, engaging work with fresh faces. The “5X10 Plays” began Friday and continue Saturday and April 22, 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday and April 25 at 2 p.m. at Annie Hogan Byrd on the Tusculum campus. Be advised that “BPM” contains adult language and portrays violence, and “Outside of Eden” contains some mildly violent themes.
Tickets are general admission and cost $10. Seating is limited to 100 for each performance to ensure physical distancing. Guests must wear a face covering and observe physical distancing, and Arts Outreach personnel will conduct temperature checks.
Reservations are encouraged by emailing Jennifer Hollowell, coordinator of Arts Outreach, at jhollowell@tusculum.edu or calling 423-798-1620. Payment is by check or cash only. Tickets are also available at the Annie Hogan Byrd box office an hour before the show.