With 275 watts of pure small-town satire, Theatre-at-Tusculum warmly invites you to “sit a spell” and take an unforgettable trip to the micropolis of Tuna, Texas, where living is far from easy. Strung together by a series of vignettes that are interconnected only by the town, its country-fried constituents, a shared outlook on life and the local KRAP radio station, “Greater Tuna” is sure to hit close to home and tickle you to the core.
Cunningly juggling nearly 20 roles (21 if you count the yapping misfit Chihuahua, Yippy), is the small, but so mighty cast loaded with local theater favorites, including Chris Greene, Paige Mengel, Sara Claiborne, Kendra Tarlton, Holly Marshall, Michael Fillers and Todd Wallin. Under the fabulous direction of Brian Ricker, this incredibly talented group of veterans seamlessly morphed from one character to another in such a way that you can barely believe that there are only seven performers on stage.
As the show opens, the audience is immediately thrust into a bumbling broadcast by KRAP radio station personalities, Thurston Wheelis (played by Fillers) and Arles Struvie (played by Greene). The DJ duo report on all the local happenings and headlines of Tuna, Texas. Their radio show is interspersed with guests such as Harold Dean Lattimer (played by Wallin), a stuttering weatherman; Didi Snavely (played by Claiborne), a redneck sponsor and owner of “Didi’s Used Weapons,” where her motto is “If Didi’s can’t kill it, it’s immortal!”; and local humane society worker Petey Fisk (played by Mengel), who is determined to find Yippy (the half-rat terrier) a home.
The latest breaking news is that Tuna’s former magistrate, Judge Buckner, has died. From there, the reactions, rumors, and services unfold a series of events to reveal the concurrent lives of Tuna’s colorful community members. Greene and Fillers play so well off one another, and their intermittent broadcasts are threaded throughout the entirety of the show, keeping the audience on its toes and constantly asking itself, “Do we really want to know… ‘the rest of the story’”?
As the plot thickens, the audience is introduced to a number of amusingly eccentric characters, including the dysfunctional Bumiller family, which includes Bertha (played by Tarlton), a southern matriarch; Hank (played by Fillers), an adulterous husband; Stanley (played by Wallin), a troubled teen; Charlene (also played by Wallin), Stanley’s twin sister, who longs to be a cheerleader; and Little Jody (played by Claiborne), who is content spending time with his eight dogs…and counting. Other Tuna residents to be on the lookout for are Pearl Burras (played by Greene), a deceitfully sweet old lady who is known for lacing dog biscuits with strychnine; hard-nosed Sheriff Givens (played by Tarlton); Vera Carp (played by Marshall), the town snob and head of the “Smut Snatchers”; Reverend Spikes (played by Mengel), whose eulogies are riddled with clichés; and Leonard Childers (also played by Mengel), who has his own “Let it out with Leonard” gripe session on the KRAP radio station.
“Greater Tuna” is definitely a relevant testament to the powerful role that news media, in this case a local radio station, KRAP, can play in influencing the lives and views of a town and its “upstanding citizens.” However, as to be expected, this quickly becomes problematic, especially when a number of those citizens possess a moral compass with no direction.
“Greater Tuna’s” humor is for all ages (with a few instances of some adult language). The characters are hilariously stereotypical but are treated warmly. You will definitely be rolling on the floor laughing at these simple country bumpkins and their backwards ways because you know you’re better than them … or are you?
Don’t miss your chance to find out for yourself!
Special shout outs to the set designer (Frank Mengel), lighting board director (Beth Wilson-Schnura), costume director (Erin Shultz), as well as all the crew members who made this production of “Greater Tuna” possible. Well done – congratulations to all!
“Greater Tuna” is playing at Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center Theatre at Tusculum University March 13, 18, 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. and March 14 and 21 at 2 p.m.