Tusculum University is blending comedy and magic as it brings another national performer to campus for a free show, according to a news release.
Ben Seidman will appear in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre of Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. on April 7. His show combines psychological magic, stand-up comedy, pick-pocketing and sleight of hand components to entertain the audience. The performance is interactive, so those who attend will have opportunities to contribute to the fun.
Seidman guest stars on the Netflix Original “Brainchild” produced by Pharrell Williams. He appeared on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on the CW network and starred in two specials on Travel Channel. He was the highest-rated performer for Princess Cruises and won the title Entertainer of the Year.
Another distinction for Seidman is his selection as the only person in history to serve as resident magician at Mandalay Bay, Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. He has worked for several of the nation’s well-recognized brands.
“We are excited to bring Ben to campus so he can share his diverse and innovative show with the Tusculum family and the community,” said Lauren Johnson, coordinator of residence life and programming in the Office of Student Affairs. “His show aligns with the high-quality programs and talent Tusculum regularly brings to campus for the community to enjoy. People will not want to miss this outstanding – and free – performance.”
To register for the show, visit https://bit.ly/3uwzyCk.
For additional detail about Seidman, visit https://benseidman.com/.