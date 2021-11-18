JOHNSON CITY – Adrian Bundy thinks he was born 50 years too late.
“Man, I would have loved to have been roaring across the country on a Silver Eagle through the night, playing music and singing with Merle Haggard,” Bundy said. “I would have been the first one on the bus ready to ride.”
While Bundy can’t teleport himself back to the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, the 18-year-old freshman in East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass and Country Music program is carrying the torch for the golden age of country music wherever he plays.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, Bundy will be the headliner on the Boones Creek Opry located at 632 Hales Chapel Road in Johnson City. The show will be streamed live and archived on the Boones Creek Opry’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
It will be Bundy’s fourth appearance on the Opry, but his first as the show’s headliner.
“I’m beyond thrilled and honored that the great folks at the Opry would ask me to headline a show,” Bundy said. “They have built just a super venue out there. Just an awesome place for folks to come enjoy an evening of country music – the real stuff – at an insanely affordable price.
“The sound at the Opry is top notch and the crowd is super knowledgeable. When you play out there, you need to bring it. And we’ve been working hard on a set list to give the people a great show. You don’t want to miss it.”
The band Bundy has assembled for Saturday’s show includes Bill Bailey on bass, Briggs Hardy on lead guitar, Bailey George on fiddle and Jessica Stiles on percussion.
Bailey has played bass in the Isabel Bailey Band around Charlottesville, Virginia, the past four years. Hardy, a native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, is also a freshman in the ETSU Bluegrass and Country Music program. And George and Stiles are the hosts of the weekly Opry show.
Bundy, the son of Greeneville Sports Editor Sam Bundy, first picked up a guitar in the summer of 2018 when he stumbled upon a Fender acoustic beneath a bed during his family’s move from Florence, South Carolina, to Greeneville.
“I took it out of the case and it was a thing of beauty. I never knew it was in the house and I was honestly mesmerized by it,” Bundy said. “Turns out, my dad had bought the guitar when he and my mom were first married and living in Indiana in 1994. He bought it at a guitar shop in Dayton, Ohio, but only tried to play it a couple times. So, other than the 20-some years it had been sitting in the case, it was brand new and it sounds awesome. I’ll never part with it.”
After taking a few lessons at a guitar shop in Greeneville, Bundy figured out he could teach himself by watching videos on YouTube.
Bundy began putting together videos of him playing and singing that were shared on social media, which went a long way in landing him a scholarship in the ETSU Bluegrass and Country Music program this past spring.
“I had played baseball since I was 5. I had devoted my whole life to that, really, and I had some offers on the table to play in college,” said Bundy, a Greeneville High grad. “Out of the blue, ETSU offered me a scholarship in the bluegrass and country music program. I figured I could play music the rest of my life, so I took my baseball uniform off for the last time, got me some western wear and haven’t looked back.”
In June, Bundy really got hooked on performing when he was invited on stage to cover Merle Haggard’s “Branded Man” by the Tennessee Walkers Band at the historic Nashville Palace where country superstars Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, Lorrie Morgan and Ricky Van Shelton were once regular acts.
“The lead singer came over to our table and said, ‘Hey, man. You look like a singer. Do you want to come up and sing a song with us?’” Bundy recalled. “I was so shocked and so freakin’ nervous when he asked me to sing. I was literally shaking so bad that I had to go outside to try to collect myself before I took the stage.
“It went well, though. People clapped and hollered. It was a blast, a real rush. And it was at that moment I knew I wanted to do this.”
In August, Bundy opened a few shows for the Isabel Bailey Band during a mini tour in Virginia. He then moved on to ETSU’s campus and began making appearances on the Boones Creek Opry.
In ETSU’s Bluegrass and Country Music Program, which has turned out such stars as Kenny Chesney, Bundy is surrounded by top-notch instructors and talent.
Bundy’s voice coach is Sally Sandker, a daughter of bluegrass superstar Rhonda Vincent. And his country band instructor is department head Dan Boner, who has helped craft careers for several artists.
Bundy’s passion for classic country music is derived from his and his dad’s collection of CDs, which is quickly approaching 1,000 with few songs duplicated.
“If you come to the house and name a country singer or song from the 1950s into the ’90s you want to hear, I guarantee we have it,” Bundy said. “We’re talking very rare out-of-print cryin’, lovin’ and leavin’ stuff.”
Bundy will also perform with his ETSU band at The Down Home in Johnson City in December.
“Real traditional classic country music is what I love. It’s what’s on my radio. It’s what’s in my heart, in my soul. And it’s what I want to play,” Bundy said. “There’s a real groundswell right now to return country music to the days of fiddles and steel guitars. Guys like Charley Crockett, the Malpass Brothers, the Cowpokes, Sierra Ferrell and a bunch of others are doing it. They’re touring the country taking it to a whole new audience.
“At some point, I want to be part of that.”