Film Review - Black Adam

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "Black Adam."

 Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Trending Recipe Videos



Shirrel Rhoades is a film critic and former media executive. He previously served as executive vice president of Marvel Entertainment and has produced several movies and documentaries. He was also a senior faculty member of New York University’s Center for Publishing. He lives in Key West, Florida, and Lake Lure, North Carolina. Contact him at srhoades@aol.com.