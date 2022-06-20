Elvis Aron Presley was known as the “King of Rock and Roll.” We loved his music, loved his movies, loved his insouciant smile and swiveling hips. He is recognized as the best-selling solo artist of all time by Guinness Book of Records.
When he passed away in 1977, we didn’t want to say the King is dead. Many fans refused to accept the death of Elvis. National Enquirer proclaimed “Elvis Is Alive” on its cover. Elvis sightings remain plentiful. I even belong to a Facebook group called “Elvis Is Bob Joyce,” which promotes the theory that Elvis is alive and posing as a southern minister of that name. There’s even a hybrid lily called Hosta Elvis Lives.
Years ago, when I met Kemmons Wilson, the founder of Holiday Inn, in his spacious Memphis office, I told him I was on my way over to visit Graceland. I made a joke that maybe I’d see Elvis, since everybody knew he was still alive. Kemmons said, “Hold on a minute,” picked up the phone and called a local funeral home. He said, “I got a boy here who thinks Elvis is still alive,” then handed the phone to me. “Hell, no, he’s dead,” a voice drawled. “I embalmed him myself.”
So you can imagine that I was eager to see the new Baz Luhrmann musical, “Elvis.” It’s in theaters this week.
I’m a fan of Mark Anthony “Baz” Luhrmann, the Aussie director who gave us “Strictly Ballroom,” “Romeo + Juliet,” and “Moulin Rouge!” He’s known for his over-the-top kinetic style – bright distinct colors and fast-paced editing. And his use of music is infectious.
“Extravagant” is a word often used to describe Luhrmann’s filmmaking.
“Elvis” – as the title tells us – is a biopic about Elvis Presley. He handpicked Austin Butler, a thirtysomething young American actor (you saw him as Tex Watson in “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”), to portray Elvis.
The film received a 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes. Priscilla Presley gave the film her blessing. Daughter Lisa Marie Presley called it “nothing short of spectacular.”
The film faithfully follows the rise of Elvis, from dirt-poor gospel singer to global rock-and-roll icon, as “seen through the prism of his complex relationship over two decades with manager Colonel Tom Parker.”
You know the story, so we won’t recap it. The important thing here is in the telling.
Butler beat out Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller and Harry Styles for this “role of a lifetime.”
“I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist,” says Luhrmann.
Audiences agree. The Cannes Film Festival spontaneously erupted into applause as Butler recreated some of Presley’s greatest hits including “Jailhouse Rock,” “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Suspicious Minds.”
Starring opposite Butler is Tom Hanks (“Forrest Gump,” “Toy Story”) as Elvis’s infamous manager Col. Parker. Dressed like a KFC commercial, Hanks brings to life the bloviating con man responsible for Elvis’ career. “A Diabolical Genius In Every Way,” Hanks describes the shadowy talent manager.
Olivia DeJonge (“The Visit”) is spot on as Priscilla. Helen Thompson (“La Spangnola) is reassuring as Elvis’ mom, Gladys. Richard Roxburgh (“Mission Impossible 2”) does well as Elvis’ dad, Vernon.
As for fellow musicians, Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog” Oscar nominee) delivers as country legend Jimmie Rodgers. David Wenham (“The Lord of the Rings”) steps up to the mic as Hank Snow. Yola Quartey (a four-time Grammy nominee) is solid as Sister Rosetta Tharpe. And Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) strums Lucille like a real-life B.B. King.
On top of that, Alton Manson (the first black model for Chanel) brought down the house at Cannes with his gyrating musical performance as Little Richard. Variety reported, “Mason dazzled with a performance of ‘Tutti Frutti,’ complete with acrobatic dance moves.”
As Lisa Marie Pressley summed it up, “Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and finally done accurately …”
Should you go see “Elvis”? If you’re an Elvis fan, definitely yes.
Once again, Luhrmann delivers with flash and style, an over-the-top rendition that will have you agreeing that “Elvis lives!”