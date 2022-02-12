If you’re into world-shattering disaster movies, you probably know the name of Roland Emmerich. He’s the German director who gave us “Independence Day,” that blockbuster with Will Smith battling alien invaders who are attacking Earth. And he gave us “The Day After Tomorrow,” that post-apocalyptic climate change movie where Dennis Quaid is facing a new Ice Age. Also, he did “2012,” a story based on the ancient Mayans prophesy that the world would end on Dec. 21, 2012 (it didn’t).
Others biggies you might remember include “Godzilla,” “Stargate,” and “10,000 BC,” to name a few.
His films have made more than $3 billion worldwide, making him the 15th highest-grossing director of all time.
His last film was “Midway,” back in 2019. A war film.
But his fans clamored for a signature disaster film. “They would love me to make the same movie over and over again,” says Emmerich. “I always say, ‘I have to find a new way to do it.’”
Well, he has. This time it takes place in space.
His new movie is called “Moonfall.” The title may give you a hint as to its plot.
The story: For some inexplicable reason, the Moon has been bumped out of orbit and is falling toward earth. Moonfall – that’s the disaster awaiting those of us here on Earth in the new big-budget film ($140 million independently raised by Emmerich).
But not to worry, a ragtag team of heroes has a plan how to save us from the looming end-of-the-world disaster.
Jocinda “Jo” Fowler (played by Oscar-winner Halle Berry) is a retired astronaut now working for NASA. Latching onto an alarmist conspiracy theorist named K.C. Houseman (John Bradley), she uses him to help her recruit another former astronaut, her old nemesis Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson). And off they go, rocketing into space while buildings collapse and fires blaze as the wayward lunar body nears Earth.
However, when they land on the Moon, they discover that things are not what they seem. No, gentle reader, the Moon is not made of green cheese. After all, this is a Roland Emmerich movie.
K.C. Houseman: “Are we dead?”
Brian Harper: “No, we’re just inside the Moon.”
Roland Emmerich co-wrote “Moonfall” with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen. Emmerich’s penchant for big-screen cataclysms has earned him the nickname “The Master of Disaster.”
But his heroes save Earth every time.
The end of “Moonfall” leaves the possibility open for a sequel. Emmerich says, “If it’s an enormous, enormous success, why not? What I will do then, is do two and three together … and have a real clear cliffhanger in between.”
Cliffhanger? C’mon, Roland, we know Halle Berry and her team will save the world again and again.
They will, won’t they?