“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” has raced onto movie screens, so we decided to look at how well other movies based on video games have done. To assist our evaluation, we consulted GameRadar+ for its rankings by managing editor Rachel Webber.
Rachel says, “Whatever you like to play, there will be a movie on this list that is worth putting down the controller for and picking up the popcorn instead.”
10. “Ratchet & Clank” (2016) – Blink and you missed it, but this weird movie features the voice of Sylvester Stallone as Victor. This family-friendly animation tells the story about a Lombax and a robot (James Arnold Taylor and David Kaye) who team.
9. “Silent Hill” (2006) – A horror movie that finds Rose (Radha Da Silva) searching for her adopted daughter in a desolate town.
8. “Werewolves Within” (2021) – Another scary outing, it takes the central theme of Ubisoft's 2016 VR game. Forest Ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) arrives in Beaverfield as a storm hits, stumbling on lots of dead bodies.
7. “Mortal Kombat” (2021) – Based on the classic fight game, the film adds a new protagonist (Lewis Tan) who delivers some great battle scenes as he enters the Mortal Kombat competition.
6. “Warcraft” (2016) – The classic World of War game gets topnotch treatment here. Rachel says, “It’s not only the best-performing video game adaptation of all-time (as of writing) grossing $433m, it … is beautiful.”
5. “Sonic the Hedgehog” (2020) – Yep, the first entry into the Sonic Cinematic Universe made the grade, winning over audiences with Ben Schwartz's enthusiastic voice-over work and Jim Carrey hamming it up as Dr. Robotnik.
4. “Resident Evil” (2002, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016) – The emphasis is on the action in this series. Milla Jovovich is a butt-kicking marvel as Alice, mowing down zombies like cannon fodder.
3. “Assassin’s Creed” (2016) – With Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, and Michael K. Williams, this movie doesn’t lack for stars. This adventure offers a compelling take on the eternal struggle between the Creed and the Templar Order.
2. “Tomb Raider” (2018) – Choosing this reboot over the 2013 version, Rachel says, “Alicia Vikander gives us a Lara that is bursting with life and, interestingly, a character who appears more at home in London than raiding the tombs of a lost kingdom.”
1. “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” (2019) – Wouldn’t you know that Pokemon is the inspiration for this top video-game movie. And to make it even better, Ryan Reynolds voices the fuzzy little yellow guy.
So plug into these movies instead of your video-game console. Any that Rachel missed?