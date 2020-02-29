Last week we looked at dog movies. Needless to say, cat people now want their due.
Again, we turned to experts, this time the folks at the Prudent Pet blog. So here goes, feline fanatics, a list of the Top 10 cat movies:
10. “101 Dalmatians” (1961) – Sound familiar? Yes, it was on last week’s dog movie list. But the cat character of Sergeant Tibbs stands out. As the hero who helps saves the puppies, you can call him Mister Tibbs.
9. “Babe” (1995) – A movie about a pig, but the villainess is a Persian cat named Duchess.
8. “Garfield: The Movie” (2004) – The pizza-loving orange tabby drawn by Jim Davis in the comic strips makes it to the big screen.
7. “Hocus Pocus” (1993) – A Halloween story about witches must have a familiar, in this case Thackery Binx, a teenaged boy who has been turned into a black cat.
6. “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” (1997) – The villain Dr. Evil has a cat companion named Mr. Bigglesworth. Supposedly a Person, the hairless feline was played by a Sphynx cat.
5. “Cat In the Hat” (2003) – This is the big screen movie based on the sing-songy Dr. Seuss children’s book.
4. “Keanu” (2016) – Named after the “Matrix” star, this cuddly kitten has to be rescued from kidnappers … or is it catnappers? Yes, Keanu Reeves makes a cameo appearance.
3. “Puss in Boots” (2011) – Audiences loved the swashbuckling cat from “Shrek 2” so he got his own movie.
2. “Alice in Wonderland” (1951) – You know we had to include the Cheshire Cat from the classic Lewis Carroll story that was animated by the Disney folks.
1. “The Aristocats” (1970) – Disney gave us this tale about an aristocratic family of cats. But it’s an alley cat who comes to their rescue when a butler kidnaps them.
Hey, don’t forget Jones, the spaceship pet in “Alien.” And how about Mr. Jinx in “Meet the Parents”? And don’t overlook the kitty in “Bell, Book and Candles.” As for me, I’ll go with that underground cult classic, “Fritz the Cat.”