‘Tis the season, as they say. So, I’m thinking about quotes from some of my favorite Christmas movies.
Here is a nostalgic repeat of my Top 10 Christmas movie lines:
10) “Trading Places” (1983) — Randolph: “Ezra! Right on time. I’ll bet you thought I’d forgotten your Christmas bonus. There you are ...” Ezra: “Five dollars. Maybe I’ll go to the movies ... by myself.”
9) “Elf” (2003) — Buddy: “We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup.”
8) “Gremlins” (1984) — Kate: “You say you hate Washington’s Birthday or Thanksgiving and nobody cares, but you say you hate Christmas and people treat you like you’re a leper.”
7) “Scrooged” (1988) -— Props man: “I can’t get the antlers glued to this little guy. We tried Crazy Glue, but it don’t work.”Frank Cross: “Did you try staples?”
6) “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989) — Clark: (revealing his Christmas Bonus): “It’s a membership to the Jelly of the Month Club.” Eddie: “Clark, that’s the gift that keeps on giving throughout the entire year.”
5) “Santa Claus: The Movie” (1985) — Santa Claus: “Don’t you know who I am?!”Joe: “Sure, you’re a nut!”Santa Claus: “I’m Santa Claus.”Joe: “Right, and I’m the Tooth Fairy.”
4) “A Christmas Story” (1983) — Ralphie: “No! No! I want an Official Red Ryder Carbine-Action Two-Hundred-Shot Range Model Air Rifle!” Santa Claus: “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”
3) “Miracle on 34th Street (1947) — Fred Gailey: “Your Honor, every one of these letters is addressed to Santa Claus. The Post Office has delivered them. Therefore, the Post Office Department, a branch of the Federal Government, recognizes this man Kris Kringle to be the one and only Santa Claus.”
2) “It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946) — Zuzu Bailey: “Look, Daddy. Teacher says, every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings.”
1) “A Christmas Carol” (1938) — Ebenezer Scrooge: “Bah! Humbug!
If there had been 11 choices, I would’ve added this one from “The Santa Clause.” Tim Allen: “Charlie, stay away from those things. They’re reindeer, you don’t know where they’ve been. They all look like they’ve got Key lime disease.”
What would your 11th quote be?