We’ve speculated about the best dog movies of all time, but with the release of another movie version of Jack London’s “The Call of the Wild” we decided to revisit the subject, this time turning to the canine experts at the Dog Tag Art blog.
They picked a dozen films, but we’ve whittled their list down to our Top 10 format. So pull out the Kibbles ‘n Bits and curl up with your favorite mutt. Here goes:
10. All Dogs Go to Heaven” (1989) — A bit too sentimental for my taste, and a bit dark for kids, but think of it as an animated canine “Here Comes Mr. Jordan.”
9. “Homeward Bound” (1993) – Three pets — two dogs and a cat — do the “Lassie Come Home” thing.
8. “101 Dalmatians” (1961) — This Disney animated classic looks aghast as Cruela De Vil tries to turn 15 cute puppies into a fur coat.
7. “The Adventures of Milo and Otis” (1986) — A pug and a pussycat are separated, but friendship will triumph in the end.
6. “My Dog Skip” (2000) — A strong human cast — Diane Lane, Kevin Bacon, and Frankie Muniz — star in this heartwarming boy-and-his-dog tale.
5. “The Fox and the Hound” (1981) — In this Disney classic we learn about prejudice in this story about … well, a fox and a hound.
4. “Lady and the Tramp” (1955) — Disney again, this time in an animated romance about a scruffy cur and a pretty spaniel.
3. Old Yeller” (1957) — This live-action Disney film will break your heart, a boy-and-his-dog story with a sad ending. No, Old Yeller doesn’t go to live on a farm.
2. “Marley & Me” (2008) — Another tearjerker, this one about a family that adopts a rambunctious pup. How can you not love the rascal?
1. “Turner and Hooch” (1989) — Early Tom Hanks and a big slobbery pooch play cops and robbers.
Okay, I would have reordered the list a bit. Also I would have added “Lassie Come Home” and “Because of Winn-Dixie.” What about “Benji” — it came in as No. 11. Don’t forget Beethoven.” Want to include “Eight Below” and “Air Bud”? Of course “Isle of dogs” is a masterpiece. And we’ll excuse the omission of “Beverly Hills Chihuahua” and “Cujo.”