Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.