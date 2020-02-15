Epicureans love movies about food. But which are the best of the best. There are a lot to choose from – ranging from the animalist food orgy in “Tom Jones” to the funny food fight in “Animal House” to the sumptuous “Babette’s Feast.”
I’ve tried to narrow such films down to a Top Ten, but you may have your own favorites to advocate.
10. “Julie & Julia” (2009) – More about cooking than eating, we’ll still start off with this delightful little gem, mainly because it stars Meryl Street as Julia Child.
9. “Sideways” (2004) – To quote epicurous.com, “Hats off to Paul Giamatti for creating a character who – between his fumbling flirtations with a waitress and his tragic downing of a 1961 Château Cheval Blanc in a Styrofoam cup – so perfectly straddles the line between appreciating something and letting it rule your life.” Cheers!
8. “I Am Love” (2009) – My pal Tilda Swinton stars as the matriarch of a powerful Milanese family, whose orderly world begins to crumble as she falls for a young working-class chef and his sumptuous culinary creations.
7. “Tampopo” (1985) — A Japanese comedy about a passing truck driver who helps a widow achieve her dream of opening the ultimate noodle bar. Epicurous.com says you will love the “scene in which a lowly office worker upstages the arrogant suits in his office with his knowledge of fine French cuisine.”
6. “Eat Drink Man Woman” (1994) — Taiwanese-American director Ang Lee introduces a master chef whose only means of “communicating” with his three headstrong daughters is the elaborate Sunday dinner he cooks for them every week.
5. “Chocolat” (2000) — Lasse Hallström’s whimsical tale gives us Juliette Binoche, as a single mother who moves to a tiny French village where she meets Johnny Depp, as a riverboat-dwelling drifter. Romance? Leave it to chocolate.
4. “Like Water for Chocolate” (1992) — Magical realist turns this drama about the power of food into something … magical. You will witness wedding guests sob with joy, a woman become so turned on that her clothes catch fire, and a visit from vengeful ghosts, and more. And none of that is due to a bad morsel of cheese.
3. “The Hundred Food Journey” (2014) – Madam Mallory (Helen Mirren) is upset when an Indian family opens an eatery across the street from her magnificent five-star restaurant.
2. “Big Night” (1996) — Stanley Tucci co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in this wonderful story of two Jersey Shore restaurateurs who hope Louis Prima will save their failing family restaurant. The scenes with the two brothers (Tucci and Tony Shalhoub) working together in the kitchen to prepare a perfect omelet are memorable.
1. “Babette’s Feast” (1987) – A third-of-a-century after the film’s release, this quietly Danish Oscar-winner still claims the most beautifully rendered depiction of a lavish meal ever committed to celluloid. As epicurous.com tells us: “The triumphant banquet sequence also communicates volumes about the movie’s central theme, the eternal tug-of-war between self-denial and sensual gratification.”
Almost making the cut were the Aaron Eckhart-Catherine Zeta-Jones pairing in “No Reservations” (based on the German film “Mostly Martha”), socially combative “Beatriz at Dinner, and the cute rom-com “Love’s Kitchen.”
For this list we’ve mostly ignored proletarian meals like those found in “Tortilla Soup,” “Mystic Pizza,” “Fried Green Tomatoes,” “Waitress,” or even the wonderful food-truck tale, “Chef.”
Also we’ve passed up food documentaries like “Super Size Me,” “Bite Size,” “Fed Up,” or “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.”
And we’ve forgone such delightful cartoony fare as “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (either version), “James & the Giant Peach,” “Chicken Run,” or “Ratatouille.”
Your servings?