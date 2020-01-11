Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy during the morning. Showers developing late. High 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.