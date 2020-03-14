In “Bloodshot,” Vin Diesel is brought back from the dead to be a super soldier. This is called reanimation. It’s been a reoccurring theme in movies for nearly a century.
Note: We are not taking about “animated “ movies – i.e. cartoons – although one on our list qualifies as that.
10. “Re-animator” (1985) – With its name, how could we not include on our list this British horror film based on some scary H.P. Lovecraft stories? There was even a 1990 sequel called “Bride of the Re-Animator” and a 2003 version called “Beyond Re-Animator.”
9. “Dead Alive” (1992) – No, this movie’s not about a bounty hunter. In it, a young man’s mother dies from the bite of a Sumatran rat-monkey, but comes back to life to kill and eat dogs, nurses, friends and neighbors.
“8. “Pet Semetary” (1989) – This Stephen King frightfest is about dogs and cats coming back from the dead, but why quibble. There was even a sequel (“Pet Semetary II,” natch) and a same-name 2019 remake. We’ll even throw in “Sometimes they Come Back” and “Sometimes They Come Back … for More.”
7. “Dr. Phibes Rides Again” (1972) – Yes, it’s a schlocky Vincent Price horror film about a doctor trying to bring back his dead wife. This was a reprise of Price’s bombastic performance in 1971’s “The Abominable Dr. Phibes.”
6. “The Walking Dead” (1936) – The presence of Boris Karloff makes this oldie-but-goodie properly creepy. Here, a hapless pianist is framed for murder, but gets resurrected by a scientist after his execution.
5. “The Mummy” (1932) – Call me a classicist, but I’m fond of the old Boris Karloff version. Still we’ll give a call out to Hammer’s 1959 “The Mummy” with Christopher Lee, Brendan Fraser’s 1999 “The Mummy,” and Dwayne Johnson’s 2002 “The Scorpion King.” Tom Cruise’s 2017 reboot, eh, don’t know about that.
4. “Frankenweenie” (1984) – We prefer Tim Burton’s original animated short about a boy’s once-dead dog, but we’ll combine it here with his 2012 feature-length Disney version.
3. “Night of the Living Dead”(12968) — We prefer the original George A, Romero zombie classic, but here we can include others like Romero’s 1978 “Dawn of the Dead” (et al.) along with homages like the 2013 apocalyptic “World War Z.”
2. “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) – Surprised by this one? Keep in mind, Cap was a super soldier frozen in ice ‘til he was brought back from the dead, kinda. Let’s give a nod to all those films from the 1944 Saturday morning “Captain America” serial starring Dick Purcell to the current Marvel blockbusters with Chris Evans
1. “Frankenstein” (1931) – The Boris Karloff version of Mary Shelly’s monster made from body parts remains the quintessential re-animator movie. But we will lump in all those related films ranging from “Bride of Frankenstein” to Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein.” Like Dr. Frankenstein screams, “It’s alive!”
No, we didn’t include the 1915 movie “The Golem,” because it’s not about reanimation. A pile of mud is animated to life, but it wasn’t alive previously. Got it?