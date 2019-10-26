With impeachment proceedings being bandied about in Congress for a real-life U.S. president, we decided to come up with a list of the 10 worst movie presidents.
Doing our research, we stumbled across a list that was prepared a few years back by the Wall Street Journal. So, we’ll share WSJ’s pick of the 10 worst movie (and TV) presidents with you.
10) President Will Cooper: Kevin James in “Pixels” (2015) – It’s hard to imagine how Cooper became president, but his mastery of vintage arcade games comes in handy when aliens attack earth.
9) President Lanford: Sela Ward in “Independence Day: Resurgence” (2016) – Twenty years of global peace followed the first alien invasion of Earth … she wasn’t much of a hero, barking impossible directives.
8) President Merkin Muffley: Peter Sellers in “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” (1964) – After a rogue general launches missiles toward the USSR, President Muffley calls the Soviet leader to apologize … but he’s ultimately unable to prevent global annihilation.
7) President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho: Terry Crews in “Idiocracy” (2006) – The five-time Ultimate Smackdown champion seems like the right leader for America in 2005, an era when the intelligence of U.S. citizens has regressed to extreme stupidity.
6) President Selina Meyer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus in “Veep” (2015-2016) – The gloriously profane and self-absorbed vice president finally becomes president … after the show’s never-seen president resigned.
5) President William Haney: Dan Aykroyd in “My Fellow Americans” (1996) – The brief term of William Haney was a disgrace that ended in his resignation.
4) President Fitzgerald Grant III: Tony Goldwyn in “Scandal” (2012-2018) – Voted into office with the aid of dirty tricks including rigged voting machines, Fitz helps the TV series earn its title by having an extramarital affair with a political operative.
3) President Allen Richmond: Gene Hackman in “Absolute Power” (1997) – Richmond has no obvious gifts for governing. He’s having an affair with a friend’s young wife … and Secret Service agents kill her.
2) President Francis Underwood: Kevin Spacey in “House of Cards” (2013-2018) — Underwood stopped at nothing to reach the nation’s highest office: bribery, blackmail, strangling a dog and pushing Kate Mara in front of a train.
1) President Jack Cahill: Cliff Robertson in “Escape from L.A.” (1996) – You probably couldn’t elect a worse fake president than Jack Cahill, a murderer, would-be dictator and bad dad.
Keep in mind, the above presidents are all fictional. Hollywood takes us where we hope our leaders never go!
Is there a movie/TV prez you’d add to the WSJ’s list?