The McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington is hosting a new original play, entitled “We Did It Together.”
The production is continuing June 10, 11 and 12.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are $17 for general admission and $13 for seniors and students. Groups of 10 or more have a group rate of $13 each. Tickets are available online at mckinneycenter.com/play.
“This play, the fourth in a series of original community plays at the McKinney Center and written by Jules Corriere, is based on exciting stories from people in Jonesborough and the surrounding region,” a news release says. “It explores the many ways that families, organizations, communities and even the country have come together to accomplish great things.”
A few stories in the play feature the Rambo and Herrin cattle drives on Glenwood Drive to Spring Street in the 50’s; Ernest McKinney’s historic election in 1968; Agnes Lowe and the Cadet Nurse Corps of World War II; a courageous family’s escape from Cuba as Castro rose to power; and even some tales of ghosts at the Bledsoe House in Jonesborough. More than 20 different extraordinary local stories are featured.
This production is written, directed, composed and choreographed by members of the original team that brought the first community play, “I Am Home,” to Jonesborough in 2011.
Playwright Jules Corriere, who has just won and placed in six international film festivals, will be joined by director Richard Owen Geer, composer Heather McCluskey, music director and accompanist Brett McCluskey and choreographer Kevin Iega Jeff of Deeply Rooted Dance Company in Chicago.
This production is sponsored in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission and is part of the McKinney Center’s StoryTown Program.