Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy during the morning. Showers developing late. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.