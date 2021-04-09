Is Nana naughty or naive? Is she clueless or clever? One thing is certain: you’ll laugh out loud trying to figure it out.
The farcical production of “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” by Greeneville Theatre Guild is exactly what we need to laugh away our pandemic worries.
For these shows, the Capitol Theatre’s capacity will be limited to 100, so be sure to get your tickets as soon as possible.
The talented “Naughty” cast is led by theater veteran and Greeneville native Christy Hoeke as Sylvia Charles. Hoeke, a local high school theater teacher, is very convincing as a senior citizen with a heavy Brooklyn accent.
Sylvia is the title character whose naughty knickers cause quite a fuss among the other characters, most notably her granddaughter, Bridget Charles.
Brilliantly played by GTG up-and-comer Bree Rozer, Bridget is visiting for the summer when she quickly uncovers a hidden stash of her nana’s “oddities.” The more she finds, the higher her anxiety level rises.
Bridget, a law student, discovers her nana has been making and selling lingerie for senior citizens in an illegal operation for years inside her apartment.
The tricked-out living space includes secret compartments in every corner, some of which are easily exposed, exacerbating Bridget’s stress level.
To complicate matters, friendly NYPD officer Tom O’Grady keeps visiting to remind Bridget she is parked illegally.
Tom is played by R.J. McCollum, who is quickly becoming one of GTG’s most talented players. He has impeccable stage timing and remarkable chemistry with fellow actors.
One of the most comical features of “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” is Sylvia’s friend Vera, played by theater veteran Faith Rader.
Vera, hilariously hard of hearing, pushes Bloody Marys and burnt cookies on the other characters.
They include the sultry Heather Van Pree, portrayed by Gracie Weems, and the money-hungry landlord Gil Schmidt, portrayed by David Hutton, both giving outstanding performances.
Rounding out the cast are: Loni Dinwiddie as Clair, Cole Wilt as the UPS Man, and Erica Mysinger, doubling as the second UPS Man and the voice behind a comical intercom system.
Written by best-selling playwright Katherine DiSavino, “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” debuted in 2010.
The local production is directed by GTG veteran Laura Dupler, a perfect fit.
Highlighting the show are some of the costumes: hot pink feathers, leopard print satin, and some gold tassels that will have everyone in stitches.
Showtimes for “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” are 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, then next weekend, April 16-17 at 7 p.m. and April 18 at 2 p.m.
Social distancing protocols will be followed, and masks will be required when theater-goers are not seated.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors 65 and older, students and children. Tickets are available online at www.greenevilletheatreguild.org or at the door.
For more information, visit “Greeneville Theatre Guild” on Facebook, where you can click on the Facebook event “Nana’s Naughty Knickers.”