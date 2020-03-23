Eugenia Estes

Any book by Sharyn McCrumb - With this Appalachian writer, you cannot go wrong either with her ballad novels, such as the "Songcatcher or "She Walks These Hills." Another favorite is the often humorous Elizabeth MacPherson series with "Highland Laddie Gone" probably being my favorite.
Larry Niven's novel, "The Mote in God's Eye," nurtured my love of the science fiction genre. I would also recommend the "Ringworld" series for a stretching of the imagination.
For younger children, I would recommend the classic "Where the Wild Things Are" and any of the Dr. Suess books.
For older children, I would recommend the "Wind in the Willows" or "Watership Down." The Wind in the Willows is a book that just brings a smile to my face.