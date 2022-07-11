In the Junior Miss division, contestants are:

• Elianna Grace Gaskins, 13-year-old daughter of Darrell and Pam Gaskins, sponsored by Gaskins Mobile Home Transport, LLC;

• Emma Light, 13-year-old daughter of Erin and the late Chad Light, sponsored by Dean’s Tax Service;

• Cihanna Riece Nelson, 13-year-old daughter of Valisha Sharpe and Phillip Nelson, sponsored by Dalton Lane Portrait Co. and her parents;

• Addison Nicole Peters, 13-year-old daughter of David and Amber Peters, sponsored by her parents; and

• Kinslee Allison Sauceman, 13-year-old daughter of Anthony and Betsey Sauceman, sponsored by her parents.

