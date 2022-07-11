Fairest Of The Fair Contestants In The Junior Miss Division Jul 11, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Ellianna Grace Gaskins Emma Light Cihanna Riece Nelson Addison Nicole Peters Kinslee Allison Sauceman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In the Junior Miss division, contestants are:• Elianna Grace Gaskins, 13-year-old daughter of Darrell and Pam Gaskins, sponsored by Gaskins Mobile Home Transport, LLC;• Emma Light, 13-year-old daughter of Erin and the late Chad Light, sponsored by Dean’s Tax Service;• Cihanna Riece Nelson, 13-year-old daughter of Valisha Sharpe and Phillip Nelson, sponsored by Dalton Lane Portrait Co. and her parents;• Addison Nicole Peters, 13-year-old daughter of David and Amber Peters, sponsored by her parents; and• Kinslee Allison Sauceman, 13-year-old daughter of Anthony and Betsey Sauceman, sponsored by her parents. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elianna Grace Gaskins Parents Addison Nicole Peters Linguistics Contestant Amber Peters Emma Light Pam Gaskins Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Turner Chasing History In 2022, And Not Just For Himself Fourth Of July Celebration A Blast In Greeneville Big Career Change Means More Freedom, 'Still Feels Like A Hobby' Woman, 87, Dies In ATV Accident Police Complete Investigation Into White Pine Shootings