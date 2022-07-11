In the Little Miss division, contestants are:

• Mackenzie Faith Burns, 10-year-old daughter of Justin and Jessica Burns, sponsored by Heritage Community Bank;

• Blakely Mattelyn Clements, 10-year-old daughter of Margeaux Clements and Dustin Daniels, sponsored by her parents;

• Parks Taylor Gibson, 10-year-old daughter of Brad and Sierra Gibson, sponsored by Gaskins Mobile Home Transport, LLC;

• Carolina Maria Jones, 10-year-old daughter of Hope and Spencer Jones, sponsored by her parents;

• Natalie Knight, 12-year-old daughter of Scotty and Marnie Knight, sponsored by her parents;

• Elaina Philbeck, 12-year-old daughter of Cam and Nancy Philbeck, sponsored by King’s Collision of Morristown;

• Julieann Elizabeth Raby, 11-year-old daughter of Ben and Katie Raby, sponsored by her parents; and

• Kensley Grace Smith, 12-year-old daughter of Elly and Frankie Smith, sponsored by her parents;

