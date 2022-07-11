Fairest Of The Fair Contestants In The Tiny Miss Division Jul 11, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Zoey Collins Hazel Girton Mckee Greenlee McKenzie Nova Hensley Cori Jase Killion Violet Leonard Elise McKinney Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In the Tiny Miss division, contestants are:• Zoey Collins, 9-year-old daughter of Cody and Ashley Collins, sponsored by her parents;• Hazel Girton, 8-year-old daughter of Russell and Kristin Girton, sponsored by Jogging for Jess 5K;• Mckee Greenlee, 8-year-old daughter of Mark and Keema Greenlee, sponsored by Celebrate Your Selfie Photobooth;• McKenzie Nova Hensley, 7-year-old daughter of the Rev. Dylan and Melanie Seaton, and Brent and Aeril Hensley; sponsored by her parents, grandparents and Carson Lumber Company;• Cori Jace Killion, 9-year-old daughter of Chad and Caitlin Killion, sponsored by her parents;• Violet Leonard, 8-year-old daughter of Tim and April Leonard, sponsored by her parents; and• Elise McKinney, 8-year-old daughter of Edward "Bud" and Natalie McKinney, sponsored by her parents, and Aunt Lori and Uncle Howie. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Parents Kristin Girton Linguistics Zoey Collins Elise Mckinney Natalie Mckinney Hazel Ashley Collins Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Turner Chasing History In 2022, And Not Just For Himself Fourth Of July Celebration A Blast In Greeneville Big Career Change Means More Freedom, 'Still Feels Like A Hobby' Woman, 87, Dies In ATV Accident Police Complete Investigation Into White Pine Shootings