In the Tiny Miss division, contestants are:

• Zoey Collins, 9-year-old daughter of Cody and Ashley Collins, sponsored by her parents;

• Hazel Girton, 8-year-old daughter of Russell and Kristin Girton, sponsored by Jogging for Jess 5K;

• Mckee Greenlee, 8-year-old daughter of Mark and Keema Greenlee, sponsored by Celebrate Your Selfie Photobooth;

• McKenzie Nova Hensley, 7-year-old daughter of the Rev. Dylan and Melanie Seaton, and Brent and Aeril Hensley; sponsored by her parents, grandparents and Carson Lumber Company;

• Cori Jace Killion, 9-year-old daughter of Chad and Caitlin Killion, sponsored by her parents;

• Violet Leonard, 8-year-old daughter of Tim and April Leonard, sponsored by her parents; and

• Elise McKinney, 8-year-old daughter of Edward "Bud" and Natalie McKinney, sponsored by her parents, and Aunt Lori and Uncle Howie.

Trending Recipe Videos