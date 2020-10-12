Fall colors are beginning to show, even through the showers this weekend. An unexpected period of sunshine Sunday morning provided a chance to enjoy the colors of the season, such as this tree near the Dickson-Williams Mansion parking area. As heavy showers ended Saturday afternoon, clouds and fog provided some interesting vistas below the changing fall colors on the mountains. The Tusculum walking trail provided such vistas to walkers and bicylists getting some exercise late in the afternoon. Most of the rain locally came Saturday and in the early morning hours Sunday. The region received about three-quarters of an inch of rain during the period, according to the National Weather Service. More chances to enjoy the fall colors are coming after the showers from Hurricane Delta are forecast to end Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Sunny skies and warm temperatures are forecast through the end of the work week.
