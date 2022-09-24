The 13th Annual Fall Festival of Nations returns on Saturday, October 1, to Notre Dame Catholic Church.
The public is invited to come experience “a one-of-a-kind international food court that offers food samplings from 12 different nations, games and inflatables, an international silent auction, and a raffle with three chances to win $500 cash,” event organizers say in a news release.
In addition to great food, the event also features a continuous lineup of free live entertainment throughout the day.
New to the festival this year is a German Beer Garden with bratwursts and beer, organizers add.
The games area for kids and families will feature Angry Birds Giant Slingshot, LeapFrog, Potty Toss and more. Local art will be on display indoors.
A bake sale will also be located inside the church.
“The festival is a wonderful place to shop by bidding on unique items from around the world at the international silent auction,” organizers add in the release.
Parking is free and the event is open to everyone.
It will be held at Notre Dame Church, located at 212 Mt. Bethel Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Fall Festival will kick off with a yard sale at 8 a.m.
Opening prayer will begin at 9:30 and will be followed by the presentation of the flag by local U.S. veterans and the National Anthem.
Countries represented will be Mexico, Spain, Ireland, Colombia, Canada, Argentina, Lithuania, China, Honduras, Germany, Poland, Vietnam, India, and Italy. International food booths will be in the parish hall and open from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Soft drinks will be available for purchase outside.
Sponsors of the event are Cave Law Firm, Knights of Columbus, Drs. Bulawa, Bud & Mary Noe, John Nojeim, DJ Dalton and Greeneville Integrative Medicine
All proceeds from the Fall Festival of Nations will benefit the Notre Dame Church building fund.