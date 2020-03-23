Farm Bureau Women Help Tornado Victims

The Greene County Farm Bureau Women were active in several activities during March.
On March 16, members delivered a truck load of supplies and monetary donations to the tornado disaster area of Middle Tennessee. The items were happily received with thankful hearts. The collection of donations for the victims of this devastating storm began as an activity of the organization ‘s Fill-A-Ford project where individuals and families in need are assisted. In addition to providing support to the Middle Tennessee families, monetary donations were made to four local service organizations.
Several members attended the Legislative Breakfast on March 13, where State Representatives David Hawk and Jeremy Faison spoke to the group. Issues discussed included education funding, criminal justice reform, Greene Valley property planning, and highway construction.
The Farm Bureau Women monthly meeting was held on March 11, at the Farm Bureau Office. Chairman Marty Barkley called the meeting to order. Emily Poe led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag. Betty McNeese gave a St. Patrick’s Day themed devotional. She told the history of St. Patrick and his efforts to bring Christianity to Ireland.
The winners of the “Why Is Agriculture Important?”essay contest were announced as follows: First Place, Jackson Ottinger, Nolichuckey Elementary; Second Place, Aubrey Carter, DeBusk Elementary; and Third Place, Emma Ramsey, McDonald Elementary.
The group planned to continue collecting donations for the Middle Tennessee tornado victims with delivery scheduled for March 16. In addition, Barkley suggested that monetary donations be made to local service organizations for food purchases as an activity of the Fill-A-Ford project.
A motion was also made and passed that a financial donation be presented to two members of the Upperman High School girl’s basketball team of Baxter, TN, whose homes were completely destroyed in the tornado. This basketball team was playing in the same state tournament as North Greene.
Plans were completed for the Tiger Time after-school program at Tusculum View school for the four sessions in April. Agricultural subjects to be discussed and illustrated are bees and pollination, poultry, beef and hay, and Johnny Appleseed and apples.
The meeting was adjourned.