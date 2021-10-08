American Heritage Girls held a pancake breakfast to raise funds for the Greeneville troop on Saturday.
Nationally, the Christian girls scouting-like organization was founded in 1995 “by a group of parents who wanted a faith-based, scout-type character development program,” said Troop Coordinator Isabel Hall.
Saturday’s pancake breakfast was held outside under the carport of Calvary Chapel Greeneville on West Main Street.
“We had less people served (than in past pancake breakfasts), but the same amount raised,” Hall stated. She added, “Covid held people from coming, but not giving.”
In addition to raising funds, the breakfast gave members experience in serving others, and “a way for the community to become familiar with AHG,” said Hall.
AHG’s local scouting organization meets the first and third Thursday of each month at Calvary Chapel, from 6-7:30 p.m.
AHG’s stated mission is, “Building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country.”
It has over 20 girls in the local troop who come from different denominations or even unchurched families, said Hall.
AHG has troops in every state and in 15 countries, according to Hall.
Locally, Tennessee Troop No. 0911 is the only troop that meets in Greene County, said Hall. It is open to all girls ages 5-18, and has members that live in Rogersville, Parrottsville, Newport, and Telford in Washington County.
Calvary Chapel Greeneville is the charter organization for the local troop, which was founded in 2014.
Program emphases in AHG include life skill enhancement through multi-level badge programs, girl leadership opportunities at all levels of programming, development of teamwork and confidence through varied outdoor experiences, character development through community service and citizenship programs, social development through organized special events, and spiritual development through biblically-based programming and religious recognition programs, according to AHG literature.
Noeli Hall, 10, who has been a member of the Greeneville troop since she was 5 years old, said she enjoys being a member. She is currently part of the AHG Explorer unit.
“I get to see my friends, make new friends, and go on various events,” she said.
“We get to serve other people, and do things for other people, and it makes them happy.
“We go to different places, like Holston Home, and help them do yard work, and sometimes we visit the elderly in nursing homes.”
Members also learn to do color guard, said Isabel Hall.
The AHG oath for each girl is, “I promise to love God, cherish my family, honor my country, and serve in my community.”
AHG literature quotes Dr. James Dobson, the noted evangelist, speaker, and author, as saying, “I recommend American Heritage Girls enthusiastically to parents who want their daughters involved in a traditional Christian-based program that will reinforce what they are trying to teach them at home.”