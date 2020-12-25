The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Animal Shelter on Hal Henard Road has a wide variety of pets that need loving, caring homes. Among those available are, from left: Glenda, whose New Year’s resolution is “to groom myself until my fur is so shiny it sparkles! This will make me the most gorgeous cat in the cat room and someone will adopt me!”; Spud, whose resolution is “to get so good at chasing the red laser light that I actually catch it!”; Nomad, whose resolution is “to tell everyone that comes to the adoption center about all the cats and dogs that are waiting for homes at the adoption center including me!”; and Piper, whose resolution is “to not be afraid of ceiling fans. Those fans scare me but I know whoever adopts me will keep me safe!” To adopt from the animal shelter, call the Humane Society at 423-639-4771 between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday to schedule an appointment.