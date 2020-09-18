The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Animal Shelter on Hal Henard Road has a wide variety of pets that need loving, caring homes. Among those available are, from left: Grover, a 6-month-old male domestic shorthair tabby kitten; Lucky, a sweet senior male domestic shorthair tabby cat; Olivia, a 6-month-old female domestic shorthair gray and white kitten; and Wednesday, an 8-week-old male domestic shorthair black kitten. To adopt from the animal shelter, call the Humane Society at 423-639-4771 between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday to schedule an appointment.