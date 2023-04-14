As March came in like a lion and out like a lamb, so did the adoption numbers at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. “Furever” homes were found for 124 unwanted dogs and cats. It is always a happy month when so many find good, loving homes. When a dog or cat is adopted, this opens up space for another homeless pet to come into our Adoption Center. We love to share our adoption numbers with all of the Animal Talk readers. All of our shelter dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, therefore, your Humane Society is helping reduce the pet overpopulation in our community.
Last month, we made a donation request for Fancy Feast canned cat and kitten food, scoopable cat litter, Pedigree canned puppy and canned dog food, Purina One dry dog food and aluminum cans. We want to give a big thank you for the donation response from our community. We always need these items. We are requesting these donations again and adding bleach and laundry detergent to the list. We are always humbled by the support we receive to help in the daily care of the homeless dogs and cats waiting to be adopted. You can drop off donations or ship to 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road, Greeneville, TN 37745.
We would like to invite you to come visit our adoption center and see your donations at work and spend some time with our adoptable dogs and cats. Our hours are Tuesday through Saturday noon until 4 pm.
Thank you again for your support. God bless you!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor.
The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address. Visit the Humane Society website at gchumanesociety.com for more information.
Janet Medcalf is a former president of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and is currently manager of the Greeneville-Greene County Animal Shelter.