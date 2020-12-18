Many people consider pets great holiday gifts. In spite of their popularity as presents, pets do not always make the most appropriate holiday gift.
Giving a pet as a present seems like a great idea, but you may want to give it more consideration before giving a gift that comes with such considerable responsibility. A puppy or kitten at Christmas may be given with good intentions, but that well-meaning sentiment can easily backfire, ending with the pet being given up for adoption when recipients don’t feel up to the task of raising a pet. In such instances, the companion animal pays the steepest price.
Buying a pet should not be an impulse purchase, though this is often the case. You see sad eyes looking back at you from behind a cage door and want to give that animal a new home. However, introducing an animal into a family is not a decision to take lightly. You must consider how well the pet will fit in with the family dynamic. Do schedules allow for quality time spent with the animal? Is it a financially good time to care for an animal that will cost money? Are you aware of how long the pet will live? Making those big decisions for a person on the receiving end of your well-intentioned gift may be crossing a line. Would you want to have such a life-changing decision made for you?
The holiday season is not one ideally suited for making careful decisions. People are often swept up in emotions and even stress, and shoppers may not be thinking rationally.
The hectic nature of the holiday season can be a difficult time for a pet to grow acclimated to its new environment. He or she may be frightened to assimilate or take longer to settle down. Pets often need several weeks of quiet and constant care to become comfortable in their new environments.
If you think you are ready to give a homeless dog or cat a “furever” home, we are sharing photos of some adoptable dogs and cats in the Animal Talk column today. Our staff at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society are ready to answer any questions you may have regarding your decision to adopt a dog or cat from the shelter. Please feel free to call them at 423-639-4771. Hours are noon-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You can view the adoptable animals online at gchumanesociety.com and click on our adoptable pet link.
Thank you to everyone that has helped us decorate our Christmas tree with the Trim-A-Tree ornaments and to so many that have made donations of dog and cat food, money, cleaning supplies and more! YOUR donations help us continue our mission to save lives and find homeless dogs and cats “furever” homes here in Greene County.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed for the Christmas holiday Dec. 24 through Dec. 28 and will reopen on
Dec. 29. Our staff will be coming in to take care of our dogs and cats while we are closed and will make sure they each have lots of love and attention.
We wish all of our Animal Talk readers a very Merry Christmas from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
