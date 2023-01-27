It’s hard to believe it has been almost a year since our groundbreaking for the new Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society Adoption Center. Excitement is definitely in the air for our staff, volunteers, supporters, dogs and cats! We opened this past Tuesday and have had several adoptions and lots of visitors and donations. Our hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road.
Our awesome Humane Society staff cares for our shelter dogs and cats each day. While the Adoption Center was closed to the public, staff and volunteers successfully moved our equipment and the dogs and cats in our care to the new facility. We are planning to have an exciting grand opening celebration at a later date and we will keep you updated on when that will happen.
I am sharing four of our adoptable dogs and cats that are waiting patiently for “furever” homes.
We will have our Have A Heart fundraiser in the mail next week. We will fill our “Have A Heart’ tree with ornaments from the donations that you send us! Without your donations, we couldn’t do what we do for the homeless animals in Greene County.
Thank you to everyone that has visited, donated or adopted at our new adoption center this week. How wonderful to have this dream come true to give our dogs and cats a wonderful place to spend their days while they wait for adoption.
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor.
The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address. Visit the Humane Society website at gchumanesociety.com for more information.
Janet Medcalf is a former president of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and is currently manager of the Greeneville-Greene County Animal Shelter.