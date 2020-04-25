We are sad to announce that the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s annual roadblock fundraiser is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As you know, your donations enable us to operate a no-kill animal shelter that cares for homeless and unwanted dogs and cats until a good home can be found, provide humane education to children in our city and county schools, assist with our fight against cruelty to animals and provide spay/neuter assistance to low income pet owners in our community. Our annual roadblock is an important fundraiser that helps us continue our work here in Greene County.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a nonprofit agency that receives no government funding. We depend on donations to operate. We could not do it without the support of our great community!
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been closed to the public to keep our staff, volunteers and visitors safe during this uncertain time. Staff still continue to take care of and socialize with the shelter dogs and cats each day and are also available to assist the public by answering phone calls Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. We are also making adoption appointments if anyone is interested in adopting one of our many dogs and cats. You can view those available at gchumanesociety.com and go to our adoptable pet link.
Because our annual roadblock is canceled, we are asking for your help by donating to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Any amount is appreciated! There are several ways to donate. You can mail your donation to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, call our staff to donate over the phone at 423-639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 3 p.m., or make an online donation at gchumanesociety.com/donate. Please note your donation as the “Roadblock Donation.”
Thank you Greene County for supporting YOUR Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society! We can’t do what we do without YOU!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.