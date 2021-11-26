As the year draws to a close, I want to take a moment to thank each of you who has supported the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society with its efforts to change the lives of homeless dogs and cats in our community. Whether you donated money or supplies, volunteered your time, walked one of our dogs or socialized with a cat, I thank you. None of what we do for the animals would be possible without your support in some way, so we thank you.
Over the past year, we have taken in over 1,200 dogs and cats. Many of these dogs and cats were found wandering the streets, some were rescued from abusive and neglectful homes, others were found injured in the road and some were relinquished because their family could no longer keep them. Each of these precious dogs and cats needed a safe place to go until a loving and caring home could be found for them.
When I think about all the work being done to help these unwanted animals, I am proud of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. I am also reminded, daily, that it is people like you that make this possible. It is with tremendous gratitude that I thank you for enabling us to give these dogs and cats a second chance.
As always, we look forward to the new year. Our Christmas wish this year is to build a new shelter. The new shelter will provide our dogs with larger, more comfortable kennels and large outdoor play yards. The cats will have roomy cat rooms and large, outdoor “catios” where they can lounge the day away in the fresh air. Of course, none of this will be possible without the support from our members and friends like you. Though none of us can do everything, together we can all do something to help relieve the suffering of homeless dogs and cats.
Each year we ask our friends to be an important part of Christmas at the Humane Society Animal Shelter by participating in our annual “Trim-A-Tree” fundraising project. Your Trim-A-Tree donation will be used to build a new shelter for the dogs and cats in our care. If you receive our Trim-A-Tree mailout, simply return the attached ornament with your tax-deductible donation to the listed address. You can also go online at https://gchumanesociety.com to make your donation. Your ornament will hang on our Adoption Center Christmas tree. Feel free to add your name and the names of your pets to the ornament. You can even attach a picture of your pet to the ornament if you like! This can be a great gift giving idea for your friends, family, and co-workers. If you did not receive our Trim-A-Tree mailout and would like to have an ornament on our Christmas tree, you can make your donation online at https://gchumanesociety.com, in the mail to P.O. Box 792 Greeneville, TN 37744, or in-person at the Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road.
I am truly blessed to be here as the executive director of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. It warms my heart to see the commitment that our community has for the unwanted dogs and cats that need our help. Thank you for your kindness. I wish you a joyful and merry Christmas holiday and a New Year filled with good health, peace and happiness.
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.