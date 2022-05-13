The month of April proved to be a busy one at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. We had 106 homeless dogs and cats adopted into homes where they will each receive the love and care they deserve. Many of these dogs and cats were pulled from Greene County Animal Control and adopted to loving homes or transferred to rescue partners. Because of your support and generosity these once homeless and unwanted dogs and cats will now live their lives free of pain, suffering and mistreatment.
On Saturday, May 14, Humane Society volunteers Wes and Nancy Snybert will be at Petsense in Greeneville. They will be there to show support for the in-store cat adoption center by greeting folks and signing up new Humane Society members. They will also be accepting donations for our dogs and cats! Stop by Petsense or the Humane Society’s Adoption Center to see adoptable cats in need of loving homes!
Thank you to everyone that donated to this year’s virtual roadblock fundraiser for the Humane Society. We are looking forward to having our volunteers back out at their intersections next year. The support of our community is so awesome!
Would you like a convenient place in town to drop off donations for our dogs and cats? Burkes Outlet in the Commons off Tusculum Boulevard is collecting donations through the month of May for the Humane Society’s Adoption Center. While you are out shopping, pick up something for our dogs and cats and drop it off at their display when you walk in the store. Because cat and kitten season has begun, some needed items this month are Fancy Feast canned cat and kitten food, cat litter, cans of kitten milk, and Purina dry kitten food. Thank you to Burkes Outlet for collecting donations for the Humane Society.
We will be holding our annual rabies clinic starting at 3 p.m. Saturday. Bring your dog or cat and get their rabies vaccine. A one-year vaccine is $10, and a three-year vaccine is $13. This is an important thing to do for your pet each year.
If you are interested in adopting any of our precious dogs or cats, give us a call at 423-639-4771 or stop by our Adoption Center Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. All adopted dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated appropriate to age, microchipped and vet examined. You can view all of our adoptable dogs and cats on our website, gchumanesociety.com.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a non-profit agency that receives no government funding. We depend on donations to operate. We could not do it without the support of our great community. Any amount is always appreciated. There are several ways to donate. You can mail your donation to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, call our staff to donate over the phone at 423-639-4771 or make your donation at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center, Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. You can also make an online donation at gchumanesociety.com. Your support is appreciated and helps us continue to save lives.
We have your next best friend waiting to go home with you!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.