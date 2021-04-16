Last year, we received a call alerting us to the plight of two cats in need. The owner of the cats, Big Boy and Mama Cat, had been admitted to an assisted living facility in Memphis. The owner’s daughter had cats of her own and was unable to take the two now displaced cats. We learned the cat’s owner had rescued them at different times and loved them very much. Although we were sad for these two declawed cats, we knew we could help them move forward to a new life in a new home.
Mama Cat found a “purr-fect” home quickly, but Big Boy lingered at the shelter for months, eventually becoming a “lobby” cat as well as a staff favorite.
I am happy to announce that after nine long months of living at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center, Big Boy has now been adopted and is living his best life with his adopter. We are so happy for him and wish him many wonderful years ahead.
There will be an exciting fundraising event coming in May. The fundraiser, named “Megan’s Ride,” will be held Saturday, May 15. Get your motorcycles ready to ride. Bikes and cars will be lining up at 11 a.m. at the Vo-tech across from the Humane Society’s Adoption Center. Cost will be $20 per bike and $20 per car. For more information, contact one of the event organizers, Diane McGhee at 423-522-1260 or Tom Light at 423-330-4912.
Megan Gabriela Guirant was part of Chuckey Doak High School’s graduating class of 2019. Tragically, she lost her life in a car accident in November 2020. The ride is in her memory. She was known for her love of animals, and this is a way to honor her life. We are honored to be a part of remembering Megan. Everyone is invited, please come and honor Megan Guirant’s memory and support your local Humane Society. We are sure she will be looking down on us and smiling on this day. All proceeds go directly to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
What a wonderful week of donations this has been! Thank you to everyone that donated the Pedigree gravy can dog food, Fancy Feast kitten, canned cat food, dryer sheets and much more to help us take care of our sweet kittens, cats and dogs until they get adopted.
Until next week, keep your pets happy and safe and thank you so much for your continued support for the shelter!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.