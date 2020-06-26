Last week, we received a call alerting us to the plight of two cats in need. The owner of the cats had been admitted to an assisted living facility, leaving Big Boy and Mama Cat with nowhere to live. The daughter of the owner was unable to take the cats, so she contacted the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. We learned that Big Boy and Mama Cat had been rescued by the owner and were loved very much. Now, with nowhere to go, the cats were admitted into the Adoption Center.
Big Boy and Mama Cat slowly settled into their large shared cage at the Adoption Center. It became obvious that the two were bonded and enjoyed being together. They’ve been spending their days and nights cuddling together in their bed. We have their large cage lined with throw rugs to make them feel at home. Because of the obvious bond of love the two have for one another, we prefer they be adopted together.
Big Boy is a declawed 7-year-old gray tabby. He is a large boy. He has been depressed since losing his owner. Mama Cat is a very large 15-year-old declawed orange striped cat. Mama Cat is very friendly and has really helped Big Boy deal with this big change in their life. We believe they will both adjust quickly to being in a home. Because they are declawed, we have to insist on an inside home.
Since being with us at the Adoption Center, they have both had all their vetting updated. Vaccines, tests and microchips have been given.
If you would like to meet Big Boy and Mama Cat, stop by the Adoption Center. You can sit and pet them and see if you can give them a home Both are fully vetted and lovable. You can call our staff for more information at 423-639-4771 between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. They do have a reduced adoption fee to an approved home.
I want to remind everyone to send in your membership forms that were mailed out last week. If you didn’t receive a membership form, you can still mail your donation. We depend on this membership drive to help us with the care of the homeless dogs and cats at the adoption center. Please send in your membership today!
As a nonprofit organization which does not receive tax dollars, we can only continue our mission with donations and memberships from caring people like you. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.
You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744 or online at https://gchumanesociety.com/donate/ or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road or donate by phone at 423-639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday noon to 3 p.m.
We are blessed to have supporters like you who share our passion for improving the lives of homeless animals. Thank you for your caring support!
Please share Big Boy and Mama Cat’s story and help them find their “purr-fect” home!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.