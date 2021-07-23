It’s always sad when a dog or cat comes to our shelter, but even sadder when they are with us for a long period of time or have trouble adjusting to shelter life. So goes the story of Britta and Yona. This precious dog and cat are favorites of the staff but they each need a “furever” home. Life at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center is the best we can make it, but a home with a person or family is what we call “living their best life.” Happy adoption stories are what we love! I want to share a little story about each of them in today’s Animal Talk.
Britta has been at the shelter for a long 200 days. She is the perfect dog for someone that is active. Britta is well mannered, smart, walks well on a leash, and loves her pool, toys and treats. She loves hanging out in her fenced yard at the shelter each day and plays with the other dogs that are in yards next to her, therefore a fenced yard would be a big plus. Our staff believe she would be best in an “only dog” home, although she may connect with another dog if tested. She would not do well with cats. We would love for her to be out of the shelter and living her best life. Britta does have a reduced adoption fee and is fully vetted.
Yona is our “Russian Blue” cat room “Queen.” She came to the shelter terrified but had plenty of love to share. She went from a scared cat to a cat with lots of attitude. Yona is a favorite of our staff. She does well with other cats, and we believe she would hold her own with dogs as well. She is very independent and is very loving, but on her own terms. We truly believe she would love being the “Queen” in her own home. Yona has a reduced adoption fee and is fully vetted so she is ready for a home today!
If you would like to open your heart to adoption, give our staff a call at 423-639-4771 or stop by our Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, noon-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. We would love to share more information about these featured dogs and cats with you!
We want to remind you that your kind donations and membership help us with the care of dogs and cats just like Britta and Yona. Thank you for your support.
All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization. You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744 or online at https://gchumanesociety.com/donate/ or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road or donate by phone at 423-639-4771 noon-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Thank you from all of us at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.