It was a busy week at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society's Adoption Center. We saved eight precious cats and kittens from Greene County Animal Control on Tuesday and they will soon be available for adoption!
The response has been overwhelming with cat and kitten adoption appointments. Over 23 cats or kittens have been adopted to loving homes so far in August. Our cat and kitten adoption fee of $75 includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, FELV test, microchip, vet exam and more. Call our staff to make your appointment to come meet your purr-fect feline friend! Hours to call are noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 423-639-4771 or 423-787-1771 to schedule your cat adoption appointment. We are sharing some of our available cat photos in our Animal Talk column today. Adoptable dogs can be viewed without appointment during the above business hours. You can also view our adoptable cats or dogs at gchumanesociety.com and click on our adoptable pet link.
Many ask us each week what our needs are at the Adoption Center. We’re always in need of clay cat litter. Did you know that we use over 40 bags of clay cat litter a month? That is a lot of litter, but our cats love their clean litter boxes! The cat litter that we use is found in most stores and costs around $3 for a 25 pound bag. Our Adoption Center has many cats and kittens at this time and if they could talk, they would say a big thank you for helping them have clean litter pans every day!
Do you save your aluminum cans and wonder where you can recycle them? We have a large recycle bin at the Adoption Center, and would be happy to take your cans! All funds raised from this recycle program go toward taking care of the shelter dogs and cats. If our gate is closed, you can leave your bags of cans at our gate. We make it easy to recycle aluminum cans with us!
Until next week, thank you for your support of YOUR Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society as we help many homeless dogs and cats here in Greene County!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.