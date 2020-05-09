This time of year is always difficult for animal shelters across the country, including the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. This is the season for unspayed cats to begin having litters of kittens. Each year, animal shelters become overfilled with cats and kittens that do not have homes.
Because the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a no kill shelter, our space is limited and it breaks our hearts when our shelter is so full we’re unable to take in all the cats and kittens that need shelter. When the Humane Society’s Adoption Center is unable to take in all the cats and kittens, many will end up at Greene County Animal Control where they are in danger of euthanasia if they are not claimed, adopted or rescued. Sadly, this is what happens each year.
Did you know that the average cat has one to eight kittens per litter and two to three litters per year? During one female cat’s life, she could have more than 100 kittens. A single pair of cats and their kittens can produce as many as 420,000 kittens in just seven years. This gives you an idea about the struggle that we face each year.
The solution to the problem of pet overpopulation is to have all cats and dogs spayed or neutered. Not only does this prevent unwanted litters of kittens and puppies, but spaying your cat or dog helps prevent uterine infections and breast tumors. Spaying your pet, cat or dog, before her first heat offers the best protection from these diseases. Neutering your male cat or dog prevents testicular cancer and some prostrate problems.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society accepts cats, kittens, dogs and puppies when space is available. When you adopt from the Humane Society, you are not only giving a cat or dog a second chance at life, but also opening up space so we can take in another cat or dog in need of shelter. Unable to adopt? You can help by making a monetary donation to the Humane Society. Your donation can help cover the cost of spay and neuter surgery for a dog or cat. Donations of clay cat litter, dry and canned cat food, and dry and canned kitten food are always needed as well. Our need increases this time of the year so donations are very appreciated. To donate, you can stop by the Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. or donate over the phone by calling 423-639-4771 or online at gchumanesociety.com/donate or by mail at GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Give our staff a call Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at 423-639-4771 for more information on adopting a pet or to schedule to meet one of our cats or kittens to adopt. You can also go to gchumanesociety.com to view our adoptable pets. We are sure we have your PURR-fect match.
As always, thank you for your support of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. We couldn’t do what we do without YOU!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.